EXCLUSIVE: Staff member at Brampton elementary school tests positive for COVID-19

Less than two weeks before the start of the new school year, the Peel District School Board says a staff member at one of its schools has tested positive for COVID-19.

The principal of Ross Drive Public School in Brampton has confirmed in a letter sent to parents that an individual who was in the building setting up a classroom last week has since tested positive for the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for PDSB confirmed to 680 NEWS that the individual in question wore a mask and maintained social distancing while they were in the building. They added that there is no risk to the school as the individual did not work at the school during the period of communicability.

“While Peel Public Health cannot comment on specific cases, they confirmed that they are investigating and will determine the places the person went while infectious (e.g., to work or public places) and who their close contacts were,” reads a portion of the letter from principal Greg Harris which 680 NEWS has obtained.

“We know that news of COVID-19 can create feelings of anxiousness, and so we wanted to make sure you had this information as soon as possible to help alleviate concerns.”

The letter goes on to say that the school has already been cleaned since Aug. 27 and has undergone additional enhanced cleaning on Sept. 2.

“The building will remain open and no further action has been suggested by Peel Public Health at this point,” said Harris.