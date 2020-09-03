CRA assures Canadians will get CERB payments as people air concerns over delay

The CRA is assuring people they'll get their CERB payments; Trudeau says there may be 'a couple little hiccups'

The September CERB payment will be the last before people are switched over to new or modified programs.

Many Canadians have taken to Twitter to raise concerns over delays to CERB payments.

OTTAWA – Many Canadians relying on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit to keep them financially afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic say they are still waiting for their September payment.

With rent due and cash needed for groceries, a lot of people have taken to Twitter, asking where their CERB payment is, so much so that the emergency benefit is trending.

Recipients say they have generally received the $2,000 payment within two days of submitting their claim.

In a statement, the C-R-A tells 680News payments for September will be processed in 3-5 business days for direct deposit, and 10 days for cheque.

A lot of Canadians relying on federal support amid this pandemic say their September CERB payment still hasn’t arrived. I reached out to @CanRevAgency to see if there is a delay. They say direct deposit payments will be made within 3-5 business days of application #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/aABIQLq0Q4 — Cormac Mac Sweeney (@cmaconthehill) September 3, 2020

However, the CRA did not directly answer if there is a problem or a delay with the CERB payment system.

“Because there was an extension, there might be a couple little hiccups,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said when asked about the issue in an interview with Newfoundland radio station VOCM.

The September payment would be the last CERB payment before Canadians who are out of work amid the COVID-19 pandemic are switched to a modified Employment Insurance program, or a new recovery benefit.

Ottawa announced the CERB extension and introduced the benefit’s replacement on Aug. 20.

When the CERB runs out on Sept. 27, three million Canadians will transition into the “simplified” E-I program, coming into effect the same day. A new benefit that pays $400 a week for up to 26 weeks will replace the CERB for about one million people who don’t qualify for employment insurance.

There will also be a $500-a-week sickness benefit and a care-giving benefit for anyone who has to stay home because they’re ill, or because their school or daycare is closed.

With files from the Canadian Press