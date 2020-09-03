Loading articles...

Crash at Woodbine Beach sends one person to hospital, 5 assessed on scene

Last Updated Sep 3, 2020 at 1:38 pm EDT

Boat crash at Torontos Woodbine Beach results in multiple injuries. September 3, 2020.

Toronto Police and rescue crews are responding to a boat crash at Toronto’s Woodbine Beach.

It happened around 12:30 pm Thursday afternoon.

Six people have been hurt with one person sent to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Constable David Hopkinson tells 680 News that the other injuries sustained in the crash are all believed to be serious but non-life threatening.

It is unclear if all injuries are people who were in the boat.

More to come, this is a developing story.

