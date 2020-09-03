Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Crash at Woodbine Beach sends one person to hospital, 5 assessed on scene
by Andrew Osmond
Posted Sep 3, 2020 1:16 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 3, 2020 at 1:38 pm EDT
Boat crash at Torontos Woodbine Beach results in multiple injuries. September 3, 2020.
Toronto Police and rescue crews are responding to a boat crash at Toronto’s Woodbine Beach.
It happened around 12:30 pm Thursday afternoon.
Six people have been hurt with one person sent to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Constable David Hopkinson tells 680 News that the other injuries sustained in the crash are all believed to be serious but non-life threatening.
It is unclear if all injuries are people who were in the boat.
MARINE RESCUE: Woodbine Beach * 12:36 pm * – 75 m out – Boat has crashed into the rocks – Reports 1 person unresponsive – Life guards now with boaters – Marine Unit/officers o/s – 6 people being taken to hospital – Injuries serious but not life threatening#GO1665201 ^dh pic.twitter.com/AKWz37Ya2U