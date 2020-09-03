Crash at Woodbine Beach sends one person to hospital, 5 assessed on scene

Toronto Police and rescue crews are responding to a boat crash at Toronto’s Woodbine Beach.

It happened around 12:30 pm Thursday afternoon.

Six people have been hurt with one person sent to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Constable David Hopkinson tells 680 News that the other injuries sustained in the crash are all believed to be serious but non-life threatening.

It is unclear if all injuries are people who were in the boat.

MARINE RESCUE:

Woodbine Beach

* 12:36 pm *

– 75 m out

– Boat has crashed into the rocks

– Reports 1 person unresponsive

– Life guards now with boaters

– Marine Unit/officers o/s

– 6 people being taken to hospital

– Injuries serious but not life threatening#GO1665201

^dh pic.twitter.com/AKWz37Ya2U — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 3, 2020

More to come, this is a developing story.