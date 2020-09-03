Loading articles...

6 injured in boat crash at Woodbine Beach

Last Updated Sep 3, 2020 at 1:36 pm EDT

The Marine Rescue Unit on the scene of a boat crash at Woodbine Beach. CITYNEWS/Daniel Berry

Six people have been injured after a boat crashed at Woodbine Beach.

The Marine Rescue Unit was called to the area just after 12:30 p.m. to reports a boat had crashed into rocks about 75 metres from shore.

Lifeguards were able to reach the boat and six occupants were rescued.

Paramedics say they rushed at least one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The person was without vital signs en route. Five others are still being assessed on the scene.

Police are on the scene investigating what caused the crash.

