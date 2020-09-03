Loading articles...

Black Lives Matter supporters disrupt Loeffler event

Last Updated Sep 3, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT

CUMMING, Ga. — Several Black Lives Matter protesters broke up a campaign event Thursday with Republican U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

The event in the northern Atlanta suburb of Forsythe County was part of a campaign swing by Loeffler through north Georgia. Loeffler was appointed to the post by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. She is seeking election this year.

Loeffler is an owner of the WNBA team Atlanta Dream. In recent weeks, she has heavily criticized the WNBA’s support of the nationwide movement protesting racial injustice. Before one WNBA game, players emerged wearing T-shirts supporting her rival, Democratic candidate the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

About 60 people attended the Thursday event where two Black women questioned Loeffler’s stance and began chanting, “Black lives matter.” They were accompanied by two other protesters.

Jeff Amy, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
CLEARED: #EB401 approaching the 412.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:21 PM
It is a beautiful afternoon across the GTA. Summer days in September really are the best. A sunny and seasonal st…
Latest Weather
Read more