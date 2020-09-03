After losing millions this year, the future of the CNE is in doubt

The executive director of the fair says unless there’s government help or the CNE is able to win leasing or licensing concessions from the city, it is possible the fair won’t be able to operate past 2021.

The CNE is reporting a loss of $6 million after the pandemic forced it to cancel this years event and is forecasting a 95% drop in projected revenue, which works out to more than $35 million.

Executive Director Darrell Brown says the CNE is in the process of securing a loan under the federal business credit availability program, however he says it has to be repaid within a year, and the fair can’t earn enough in one season to pay it off.

Mayor John Tory says it’s not time to panic yet

“We’ve been focused on the pandemic, but we will get to focus on this and we will sit with them and make sure that a treasured tradition in the city is obviously going to be there in 2021”

The 18-day event generates more than $128 million in annual economic activity for the province and $93 million for the city.

The 2021 Canadian National Exhibition dates are currently set for August 20 to September 6.