8 straight days above 100: Peel and Toronto make up the majority of new COVID-19 cases

Last Updated Sep 3, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT

Pedestrians wear masks as they walk in front of a sign reminding the public to take steps to stop the spread of coronavirus, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Glendale, Calif. Three out of four Americans, including a majority of Republicans, favor requiring people to wear face coverings while outside their homes, a new poll finds, reflecting fresh alarm over spiking coronavirus cases and a growing embrace of government advice intended to safeguard public health. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Ontario is reporting 132 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

  • It comes after the province reported 133 cases yesterday
  • More than 26,000 tests were completed
  • Peel (45) Toronto (31) and Ottawa (22) make up the majority of the cases
  • Every other health unit reporting 5 or fewer cases

 

