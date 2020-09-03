Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
8 straight days above 100: Peel and Toronto make up the majority of new COVID-19 cases
by Cam Dorrett
Posted Sep 3, 2020 10:10 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 3, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT
Pedestrians wear masks as they walk in front of a sign reminding the public to take steps to stop the spread of coronavirus, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Glendale, Calif. Three out of four Americans, including a majority of Republicans, favor requiring people to wear face coverings while outside their homes, a new poll finds, reflecting fresh alarm over spiking coronavirus cases and a growing embrace of government advice intended to safeguard public health. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Ontario is reporting 132 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
It comes after the province reported 133 cases yesterday
More than 26,000 tests were completed
Peel (45) Toronto (31) and Ottawa (22) make up the majority of the cases
Every other health unit reporting 5 or fewer cases
Ontario is reporting 132 cases of #COVID19 as the province processed over 26,000 tests. Peel is reporting 45 new cases, with 31 in Toronto and 22 in Ottawa. Every other public health unit is reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 units reporting no new cases.