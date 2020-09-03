Loading articles...

5 Things to Know for Today

Last Updated Sep 3, 2020 at 5:44 am EDT

A crowd of protesters gather, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Rochester, N.Y., near the site where Daniel Prude was restrained by police officers. Prude, a Black man who had run naked through the streets of the western New York city, died of asphyxiation after a group of police officers put a hood over his head, then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes, according to video and records released Wednesday by his family. Prude died March 30 after he was taken off life support, seven days after the encounter with police in Rochester. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BIDEN TO TEST PROMISE TO UNIFY NATION The Democrat travels to Kenosha, Wisconsin — a city wrenched by police and protest violence — where he believes he can help community leaders find common ground.

2. VIDEO: ROCHESTER POLICE DEATH FEATURED HOOD A Black man who had run naked through the streets of a western New York city died of asphyxiation after officers put a hood over his head, then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes.

3. ‘INJUSTICE SQUARE’ KEEPS FOCUS ON BREONNA TAYLOR For the past three months, a group has been keeping vigil at a park in Louisville, Kentucky, the epicenter of the nation’s rage over the police killing of the 26-year-old emergency medical technician.

4. ‘AFRAID OF THE SECOND WAVE’ As Kabul eases a monthslong virus lockdown, Afghans are back out in the shopping malls, markets, parks and wedding halls — but mostly without the protective gear to keep them safe.

5. NEW YORK METS ICON DIES Tom Seaver, one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history and the revered and resplendent star of the 1969 Miracle Mets championship team, was 75.

