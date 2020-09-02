Where there's smoke, there's more smoke. Ontario doubling amount of pot shops.

More pot shops are coming to the province.

The alcohol and gaming commission says it will double the number of Ontario cannabis stores it approves this fall.

The Ford government previously announced the regulator would begin to issue 20 retail store authorizations per month, so that number now climbs to 40.

The commission says it will contact all affected applicants to advise them of the change.

the AGCO says it has issued 164 approvals to date and 150 stores are currently open.