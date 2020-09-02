Loading articles...

Where there's smoke, there's more smoke. Ontario doubling amount of pot shops.

A worker looks at cannabis seedlings at the new Aurora Cannabis facility Friday, November 24, 2017 in Montreal. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is reorganizing its European operations and cutting some jobs overseas employees. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

More pot shops are coming to the province.

The alcohol and gaming commission says it will double the number of Ontario cannabis stores it approves this fall.

The Ford government previously announced the regulator would begin to issue 20 retail store authorizations per month, so that number now climbs to 40.

The commission says it will contact all affected applicants to advise them of the change.

the AGCO says it has issued 164 approvals to date and 150 stores are currently open.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
EB QEW east of Dorval - the right lane is partially blocked with a stalled transport. #EBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 18 minutes ago
Retweeted @DeniseWeatherTO: This band of showers and thunderstorms IS tracking towards us however. Mid/late morning.
Latest Weather
Read more