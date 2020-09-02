A former friend is out with a tell-all book on Melania Trump, voice recordings may also exist

A former friend and adviser of Melania Trump says it was the worst mistake of her life to work for U-S President Donald Trump and his family.

She’s lashing out at the first lady for not defending her over questions about costs for the presidential inauguration she helped produce.

"Melania and the White House had accused me of criminal activity, and publicly shamed and fired me, and made me their scapegoat. At that moment in time, that's when I pressed record." -Stephanie Winston Wolkoff on whether she has recordings of the quotes in her new book pic.twitter.com/LpXyWg0MWR — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) September 2, 2020

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff was an unpaid White House adviser to the first lady until February 2018, when her contract was terminated as questions about inaugural spending arose.

In “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady,” Wolkoff writes that when it really counted, Melania wasn’t there for her.