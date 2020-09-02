Tech group makes pitch to Liberals as part of wider push to shape recovery plan

OTTAWA — A group of tech companies is making a pitch to the federal government to help startups grow as part of a COVID-19 recovery plan, which could in turn cover costs for expanded social programs.

The proposal from the Council of Canadian Innovators calls for the Liberals to avoid traditional recovery tools like massive construction spending, in favour of addressing shortfalls in the knowledge-based economy.

That kind of strategy would include training programs to help workers upgrade their skills and move to high-growth industries to meet new labour demands.

Ben Bergen, the council’s executive director, says none of the ideas are difficult but taking them up will require a rethink of traditional public policy after it’s been thrown for a loop by a non-traditional economic crisis.

The pitch is one of many heading to public servants and politicians in the lead up to a throne speech later this month that is to outline a recovery plan the Liberals have said will include a focus on greening the economy.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the idea of providing Canadians with a basic income as being part of the discussions.

