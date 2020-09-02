Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
S&P/TSX composite up in early trading, U.S. markets mixed; Loonie down
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 2, 2020 10:11 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 2, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT
A TSX tote board is pictured in Toronto, on Dec.31, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
TORONTO — Gains the financial and industrial sectors helped offset losses in the materials sector as Canada’s main stock index rose in early trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index up 44.99 points at 16,689.98.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 178.57 points at 28,824.23. The S&P 500 index was up 14.20 points at 3,540.85, while the Nasdaq composite was down 23.70 points at 11,915.97.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.37 cents US compared with 76.60 cents US on Tuesday.
The October crude oil contract was down 28 cents at US$42.48 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down nearly five cents at US$2.48 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$22.00 at US$1,956.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down nearly three cents at US$3.00 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
The Canadian Press
