Man shot while in his car near Sheppard and Keele

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man in his 50s has life-threatening injuries after he was shot while in his car in North York.

Toronto police were called to Stilecroft Drive near Sheppard Avenue West and Keele Street at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the man was sitting in his car when a vehicle approached and opened fire.

Investigators don’t have any details on a suspect or vehicle description at this time.

