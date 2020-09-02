Loading articles...

Saudi Arabia to allow 'all countries' to fly over its skies

Last Updated Sep 2, 2020 at 6:58 am EDT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia says it will allow flights “from all countries” to cross its skies to reach the United Arab Emirates.

The Saudi Press Agency announcement on Wednesday comes just days after Saudi Arabia allowed the first direct Israeli commercial passenger flight to use its airspace to reach the UAE, signalling acquiescence for a breakthrough U.S.-brokered deal by the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations with Israel.

The Associated Press

