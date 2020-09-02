Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
U.S. firm makes bid for Cogeco, Rogers to get Canadian assets
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 2, 2020 10:14 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 2, 2020 at 10:17 am EDT
The Rogers Communications sign is marks the company's headquarters in Toronto on April 25, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
MONTREAL — Altice USA Inc. has made an offer worth $10.3 billion to buy Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. and struck a side agreement to sell the companies’ Canadian assets to Rogers Communications Inc. for $4.9 billion.
New York-based Altice says the all-cash deal includes $800 million for ownership interests and voting shares held by Louis Audet, the executive chairman of Cogeco, and his family.
Altice would pay $106.53 per share for the remaining Cogeco Inc. subordinate voting shares and $134.22 per share for each Cogeco Communications Inc. subordinate voting share.
The offer is a roughly 30 per cent premium on each stock’s one-month volume-weighted average.
Altice has also entered into an arrangement to sell all of Cogeco’s Canadian assets to Rogers, the Montreal-based company’s largest long-term shareholder, if its Cogeco bid is accepted.
Altice would own all the U.S. assets of Cogeco, including Atlantic Broadband, a cable operator providing residential and business customers with broadband, video and telephony services in 11 U.S. states.