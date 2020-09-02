Loading articles...

Man stabbed in attempted robbery near Finch Avenue East and Doris Avenue

Last Updated Sep 2, 2020 at 12:17 am EDT

Police said a man was stabbed during a robbery attempt in the Finch Avenue East and Doris Avenue area on Sept. 1, 2020. (Hugues Cormier/CityNews Toronto)

A man was stabbed in an attempted robbery in a North York neighbourhood Tuesday evening, police said.

Police tweeted at around 11:05 p.m. that they had been called to the Finch Avenue East and Doris Avenue area for a report of a stabbing.

Officers found a man with a serious stab wound and he was transported to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Investigators have released descriptions of four suspects:

  • Male, around 14-years-old, about five-foot-seven inches tall, slim build. He was also wearing a black hoodie
  • Male, around 14-years-old, about five-foot-seven inches tall. He was seen wearing a dark-coloured hoodie
  • Two other suspects were also allegedly involved, however, the only description police released was that they were male.

 

Police said they continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
Collisions #EB401 east of Mississauga Road, and #SB400 south of Hwy 7 both have cleared.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:30 PM
Storms overnight into Wednesday morning have the potential to drop heavy rain over parts of the GTA...details here…
Latest Weather
Read more