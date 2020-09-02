Man stabbed in attempted robbery near Finch Avenue East and Doris Avenue

A man was stabbed in an attempted robbery in a North York neighbourhood Tuesday evening, police said.

Police tweeted at around 11:05 p.m. that they had been called to the Finch Avenue East and Doris Avenue area for a report of a stabbing.

Officers found a man with a serious stab wound and he was transported to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Investigators have released descriptions of four suspects:

Male, around 14-years-old, about five-foot-seven inches tall, slim build. He was also wearing a black hoodie

Male, around 14-years-old, about five-foot-seven inches tall. He was seen wearing a dark-coloured hoodie

Two other suspects were also allegedly involved, however, the only description police released was that they were male.

Police said they continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.