Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Recount affirms loss for Coghill in Alaska Senate primary
by Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 2, 2020 9:05 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 2, 2020 at 9:14 pm EDT
JUNEAU, Alaska — A recount of ballots Wednesday affirmed a narrow loss by Republican state Sen. John Coghill in his party primary in Alaska last month.
Results of the recount, released by the state Division of Elections, showed Robert Myers Jr. with 1,739 votes and Coghill with 1,725. That is unchanged from the result that previously had been certified.
Coghill, a longtime lawmaker from North Pole who has served in the House and Senate, said Wednesday that the division “does pretty good.”
“But you just have to review and recount to make sure when it’s that close,” he said. “The voters have spoken. So I will congratulate the person who won and wish them the best and be glad that I served Alaska for as long as I did.”
Myers faces two non-affiliated candidates in the November general election: Evan Eads and Marna Sanford, who serves on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly.