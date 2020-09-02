Loading articles...

Police searching for a man after woman sexually assaulted twice in Bloordale

Toronto police have released this photo of a man they say sexually assaulted the same woman twice in as many days.

The man allegedly assaulted a woman in her 20s on January 31st, and again on February 1st in the area of Bloor Street West and Dufferin Street.

The suspect is described as male, white, approximately 50 to 60 years-old, 5’8″ to 5’10”, medium build, with black and grey wavy hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately at 416-808-1100.

