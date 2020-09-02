Ontario spending $2 billion to protect transit riders and workers

$660 million going to municipalities to cover the costs of adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario government spending up to $2 billion dollars to keep transit safe for riders and workers.

While at a press conference in Whitby, Premier Doug Ford unveiled measures to protect transit riders and workers from COVID-19 as the province continues to re-open.

The health and well-being of all Ontarians and transit workers while taking public transit is a top priority. Today we provided transit systems with guidance, safety recommendations, best practices and tips to help keep transit passengers & workers safe.https://t.co/6qf49cLglr pic.twitter.com/73KL5mkMNA — Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 2, 2020

The province will provide up to $2 billion for transit services across the entire province, as part of the Safe Restart Agreement. The first phase of this plan involves $660 million to help cover lost revenue, and new costs from the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of these new costs include:

Driver protection barriers

Health kiosks

Sanitizer dispensers for customers at all stations, and on all train routes

Mandatory face masks for all customers and staff

The province will also provide $15 million for municipalities, to help with the costs of enhanced cleaning.

Associate Minister of Transportation Kinga Surma says that the provincial government “has worked to ensure measures are in place that will support the public transit sector and protect the health and safety of passengers across the province.”

All these measures follow the comprehensive safety guidance for public transit systems as distributed by the Ministry of Transportation. Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney says “I want to thank our transit agencies for going above and beyond these past few months to protect riders and workers.”

At @Metrolinx, safety never stops. The next time you ride @GOtransit, you’ll notice enhanced safety measures for passengers and staff, and that now includes mandatory face coverings. We all have a part to play to keep Ontarians healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/o8XTTZpHfW — Caroline Mulroney (@C_Mulroney) July 21, 2020

Metrolinx also announced that they will increase service on GO buses and trains starting on September 5th, as more people return to school and work.

For more details, here’s the entire press conference.