Ontario spending $2 billion to protect transit riders and workers

Last Updated Sep 2, 2020 at 2:29 pm EDT

Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney speaks in Whitby with Premier Doug Ford and Associate Minister of Transportation Kinga Surma. Courtesy/@fordnation
Summary

Ontario government spending up to $2 billion dollars to keep transit safe for riders and workers.

$660 million going to municipalities to cover the costs of adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Metrolinx increasing service on GO trains and buses starting September 5.

While at a press conference in Whitby, Premier Doug Ford unveiled measures to protect transit riders and workers from COVID-19 as the province continues to re-open.

The province will provide up to $2 billion for transit services across the entire province, as part of the Safe Restart Agreement. The first phase of this plan involves $660 million to help cover lost revenue, and new costs from the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of these new costs include:

  • Driver protection barriers
  • Health kiosks
  • Sanitizer dispensers for customers at all stations, and on all train routes
  • Mandatory face masks for all customers and staff

The province will also provide $15 million for municipalities, to help with the costs of enhanced cleaning.

Associate Minister of Transportation Kinga Surma says that the provincial government “has worked to ensure measures are in place that will support the public transit sector and protect the health and safety of passengers across the province.”

All these measures follow the comprehensive safety guidance for public transit systems as distributed by the Ministry of Transportation. Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney says “I want to thank our transit agencies for going above and beyond these past few months to protect riders and workers.”

Metrolinx also announced that they will increase service on GO buses and trains starting on September 5th, as more people return to school and work.

For more details, here’s the entire press conference.

