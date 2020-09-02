Ontario spending $2 billion to protect transit riders and workers

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The province will provide up to $2 billion for transit services across the entire province, as part of the Safe Restart Agreement. The first phase of this plan involves $660 million to help cover lost revenue, and new costs from the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of these new costs include:
Driver protection barriers
Health kiosks
Sanitizer dispensers for customers at all stations, and on all train routes
Mandatory face masks for all customers and staff
The province will also provide $15 million for municipalities, to help with the costs of enhanced cleaning.
Associate Minister of Transportation Kinga Surma says that the provincial government “has worked to ensure measures are in place that will support the public transit sector and protect the health and safety of passengers across the province.”
All these measures follow the comprehensive safety guidance for public transit systems as distributed by the Ministry of Transportation. Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney says “I want to thank our transit agencies for going above and beyond these past few months to protect riders and workers.”
At @Metrolinx, safety never stops. The next time you ride @GOtransit, you’ll notice enhanced safety measures for passengers and staff, and that now includes mandatory face coverings.