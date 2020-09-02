Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Officer charged in shooting death of Black man in a Walmart
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 2, 2020 6:38 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 2, 2020 at 6:44 pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco Bay Area police officer has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Black man inside a Walmart store in April.
Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley announced Wednesday that her office has filed the charge against San Leandro Police Officer Jason Fletcher in the killing of Steven Taylor on April 18.
Fletcher had responded to a call about an alleged shoplifter inside the store who was holding a baseball bat.
Prosecutors say Fletcher did not wait for backup and instead grabbed the bat from Taylor, shot him with a Taser then shot him in the chest with his firearm, all in less than 40 seconds.
The Associated Press
