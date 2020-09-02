Loading articles...

Ontario cannabis regulator promises to double monthly store approvals

The Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation/OCS is seeking a courier company to offer same-day pot delivery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ontario’s cannabis store regulator says it will double the number of shops it authorizes this fall.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it will step up the pace of its approvals process at the province’s direction.

In April, the Ontario government said the AGCO would begin to issue 20 retail store authorizations per month.

The commission says it will contact all affected applicants to advise them of the change.

The AGCO says it has issued 164 approvals to date and 150 stores are currently open.

The commission says it continues to work with the government to increase the number of cannabis store licences it approves each month.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
EB QEW east of Dorval - the right lane is partially blocked with a stalled transport. #EBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 18 minutes ago
Retweeted @DeniseWeatherTO: This band of showers and thunderstorms IS tracking towards us however. Mid/late morning.
Latest Weather
Read more