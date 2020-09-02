Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario cannabis regulator promises to double monthly store approvals
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 2, 2020 6:20 am EDT
The Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation/OCS is seeking a courier company to offer same-day pot delivery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Ontario’s cannabis store regulator says it will double the number of shops it authorizes this fall.
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it will step up the pace of its approvals process at the province’s direction.
In April, the Ontario government said the AGCO would begin to issue 20 retail store authorizations per month.
The commission says it will contact all affected applicants to advise them of the change.
The AGCO says it has issued 164 approvals to date and 150 stores are currently open.
The commission says it continues to work with the government to increase the number of cannabis store licences it approves each month.
