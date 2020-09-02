Loading articles...

North York shooting sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Last Updated Sep 2, 2020 at 6:47 am EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man in his 50s is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot near Keele and Sheppard early this morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. on Stilecroft road.

Police say the suspect vehicle approached the man’s car and a single shot was fired.

There’s no word on suspects at this time.

This is a developing story.

 

Related Stories

Drive-by shooting near Eglinton and Allen road sends 6 people to hospital
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB QEW east of Dorval - the right lane is partially blocked with a stalled transport. #EBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 13 minutes ago
Retweeted @DeniseWeatherTO: This band of showers and thunderstorms IS tracking towards us however. Mid/late morning.
Latest Weather
Read more