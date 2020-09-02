North Dakota reports 265 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota health officials reported 265 new positive coronavirus cases and three new deaths on Wednesday.

The number of new positive cases included 62 in Burleigh County and 23 in neighbouring Morton County. The counties that include the Bismarck metropolitan area have taken over as the state’s hot spot for the virus in recent weeks.

The cases reported Wednesday raise the statewide total since the pandemic reached North Dakota in mid-March to 12,267.

North Dakota’s death toll from the coronavirus was 148 as of Wednesday.

The victims were a man in his 70s from Morton County, a woman in her 90s from Williams County, and a woman in her 80s from Burleigh County. Officials said all had underlying health conditions.

The number of active cases in North Dakota totals 2,285, up 40 from Tuesday.

North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott on Wednesday also asked students at the state’s 11 colleges and universities to stay on campus and minimize travelling over the Labor Day weekend in an effort to help control the spread of the disease.

He also encouraged students to get tested at public testing sites.

The university system has about 45,000 students.

The Associated Press