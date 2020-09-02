Man seriously injured in Mississauga shooting

A man in his 20s has suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to an apartment complex on Darcel Avenue near Westwood Square just before 8:30 p.m. following reports of multiple shots fired.

When they arrived they found a male victim who was suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a trauma centre in non-life threatening condition.

According to eyewitnesses on the scene, at least two bullets went straight through the lobby of the building and into an elevator.

No suspect description has been released and no indication yet what may have led up to the shooting.