Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in Mississauga shooting

Last Updated Sep 2, 2020 at 10:05 pm EDT

A man in his 20s has suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to an apartment complex on Darcel Avenue near Westwood Square just before 8:30 p.m. following reports of multiple shots fired.

When they arrived they found a male victim who was suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a trauma centre in non-life threatening condition.

According to eyewitnesses on the scene, at least two bullets went straight through the lobby of the building and into an elevator.

No suspect description has been released and no indication yet what may have led up to the shooting.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:59 PM
Retweeted @TO_MainRoads: #TrafficAlertTO: I71425 BRIDGELAND AVE WB At DUFFERIN ST: All lanes closed due to a police investigation. (2020/09/02 07:…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:55 PM
We're starting to see the sun here in Downtown Toronto. However, there is a small chance for rain tonight. Majority…
Latest Weather
Read more