Man killed in single vehicle crash at GO station parking lot

Streetsville GO station. GOOGLE MAPS

A man is dead following a car crash in the parking lot of a GO Transit station in Mississauga.

Police say they were called to the Streetsville GO station near Thomas Street and Queen Street South just after 7 p.m.

When they arrived they discovered a car had struck a concrete barrier in the lot. The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peel police major collision bureau has been called in to investigate. They will be reviewing surveillance video in the area to determine what led up to the fatal crash.

