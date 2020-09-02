Man charged in connection with sexual assault in city's west end

Toronto police have charged a man with sexual assault after disturbing allegations came forward on social media.

Officers say it’s alleged a man approached a woman in her 30s and put an unknown substance on her clothing in a retail location near Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue.



He then told the woman that she had something on her apparel and offered to help her clean and remove the substance.

On Sunday, police arrested 37-year-old Oscar Sotelo Mendoza of Toronto. He’s been charged with sexual assault, assault, and failure to comply.

The investigation is ongoing and police are urging anyone with more information to contact them.