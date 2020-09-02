Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Liberals campaign in Saint Stephen and Saint John today, Tories in Oromocto
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 2, 2020 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 2, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers reacts to the provincial budget delivered by New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves in the Legislature in Fredericton, N.B., on March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray
FREDERICTON — Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers has a pair of announcements scheduled today on New Brunswick’s campaign trail.
Vickers will be in Saint Stephen in the morning and will then travel to Saint John.
Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs has a campaign stop scheduled in Oromocto.
Green Leader David Coon has wrapped up a tour across northern New Brunswick and will make an announcement today on renewable energy in Fredericton.
On Tuesday, the Liberals promised to cut interest on student loans if elected, while the Tories vowed to protect the environment.
The People’s Alliance said they would address the issue of food security if elected.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2020.