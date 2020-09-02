Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Keyera names Setoguchi as its next CEO, Smith to retire at the end of 2020
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 2, 2020 8:35 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 2, 2020 at 8:44 am EDT
Keyera Corp. logo is shown in this undated handout photo. Keyera Corp. says president and chief commercial officer Dean Setoguchi will become chief executive after David Smith retires from the job at the end of the year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Keyera Corp. *MANDATORY CREDIT*
CALGARY — Keyera Corp. says president and chief commercial officer Dean Setoguchi will become its next chief executive after David Smith retires from the job at the end of the year.
The natural gas pipeline and processing company says Setoguchi will take over the top job and join the company’s board of directors effective Jan. 1, 2021.
Setoguchi joined Keyera in 2008 as chief financial officer.
He was appointed chief commercial officer in 2018 and promoted to president and chief commercial officer this past March.
As part of the transition, Jamie Urquhart has been promoted to the role of senior vice-president and chief commercial officer.
Urquhart was Keyera’s vice-president of marketing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2020.