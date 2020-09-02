He's done it! 99-year-old war veteran walks 100 km to raise money for COVID-19

99-year-old Second World War Veteran George Markow walked his 100th km this morning – the goal of a special fundraising effort to raise $100,000 for COVID-19 medical research.

With two small Canadian flags strapped to either side of his walker, and a crowd of people cheering him on, 99 year old George Markow set off on the final lap of his long journey, completing the last steps of his 100 kilometre milestone.

99 year-old WWII veteran George Markow has pledged to walk 100KM around his long-term care home to raise $100,000 for #COVID19 research. He joins us this morning to discuss the initiative: pic.twitter.com/cpUDkGYL8f — Breakfast Television Toronto (@BTtoronto) May 29, 2020

It was back in April when the world war two vet set his goal to walk the 100 kilometres, one slow lap at a time, to raise money for COVID-19 research. I spoke to markow in may, he told me the only thing that would stop him is his health.

“I just cant believe that this happened, thank you everybody, thank you everybody”

His daughter Sylvia says her father was a prisoner of war for parts of three years, and has had a rough life, but never complained, this morning glowing with pride as her father completed his goal.

“Cant even put it into words how proud I am of him and his accomplishment “

All of the money raised will be donated to the Sunnybrook Research Institute and Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation COVID-19 action fund.

