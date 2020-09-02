Families of victims of police violence call on Peel mayors to take action

Families of victims of police violence met with Peel mayors in Malton Wednesday, calling for justice for those who have been injured or killed at the hands of Peel Regional Police.

The families of Jamal Francique, D’Andre Campbell, and Ejaz Choudry, who all died this year after interactions with police, were among those at a closed door community meeting held by Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

Chantelle Krupka, who was shot and injured by a Peel police officer in May, and her partner Michael Headly also attended. A 30-year-old officer is facing multiple charges in connection with the shooting.

The families came together with a list of demands which include the immediate termination of the officers involved in their deaths without pay, all charges against survivors dropped and that Peel police be defunded while reallocating money into community programming.

They are also demanding compensation for their suffering.

Both Crombie and Brown did not sign the petition which contained the demands at the meeting.

As the meeting ended, there were some tense moments as activists blocked Mayor Crombie from leaving, calling for justice and chanting, “No justice, no peace, no racist police,” and “The people united will never be defeated.”

This meeting was the first time both Peel mayors have met with the families collectively. Only 40 people were allowed to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We have taken a number of steps but there’s a lot of work to do to go forward so I want to listen to them and hear from them what other concrete steps can be taken so we brought the people we think can make a difference,” said Mayor Crombie prior to the meeting.