6 injured after shots fired into bakery on Eglinton Avenue West

Six people are in hospital after a shooting overnight at a bakery on Eglinton Avenue West.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Eglinton and Oakwood avenues, west of Allen Road, around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the bakery was open and filled with customers when a black SUV pulled up outside and someone began shooting into the store front.

All six victims suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

There has been no word on a possible motive for the shooting.

Police say several other businesses in the area were open at the time of the shooting and officers will be canvassing the area looking for witnesses and security video.

Eglinton has been closed from Oakwood to Marlee avenues while police continue to investigate.