Drive-by shooting sends 6 people to hospital near Eglinton and Allen road
by Carl Hantske, Cam Dorrett
Posted Sep 2, 2020 5:43 am EDT
Spences Bakery, scene of drive-by shooting overnight Sep 2 2020 lourozmercader @LourozMercader
A bakery on Eglinton West is the latest scene of gun violence in the city.
Toronto police say multiple people were partying inside “Spence’s Bakery” between Oakwood and Marlee avenues around 2 a.m. last night.
They were trying to escape the rain when a dark SUV pulled up and at least one person opened fire.
Six people were shot, five males and one female. Police and paramedics say all six suffered wounds ranging from shots to the chest to shots to the leg. All are expected to survive.
Police say the victims are lucky to be alive.
They are now searching for the SUV as well as any suspects after the vehicle sped off in the middle of the night.
Check back here for any updates.
