CityView Drive-In hosting TIFF screenings

The Toronto International Film Festival starts in a week, and they’re doing things a little differently this year. On top of all the regular screenings they normally host, they’re partnering with CityView Drive-In to host multiple screenings of the festival’s films.

CityView Drive-In was launched by Ink Entertainment in June, and since then, they’ve hosted a variety of film screenings, concerts, and corporate events. The lot can hold more than 200 cars, each spot spaced at least seven feet apart. Instead of using speakers, CityView Drive-In plays the film’s audio on local FM frequencies, so you can listen to the film’s audio on your car’s radio.

In a media release, Charles Kabouth, the CEO of Ink Entertainment, says “we opened CityView Drive-In as a safe and creative solution to bring entertainment to our local community, and we are pleased to share our venue as a safe resource to showcase the beloved film festival’s programming.”

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in theatres have become a popular way to watch movies. Many in-house cinemas have closed down, Cineplex only re-opened their cinemas throughout the country last month.

Some of the films that will play at CityView Drive-In for this year’s festival include:

David Byrne’s American Utopia (Thursday September 10th, 8pm), an adaptation of David Byrne’s Broadway musical starring the Talking Heads singer himself.

Shadow in the Cloud (Saturday September 12th, 11:59pm), a World War II horror film starring Chloe Grace Moretz as a pilot trying to escape a sinister scoundrel in the sky.

Enemies of the State (Thursday September 17th, 9pm), a documentary about an American family’s attempt to move to Canada after their hacker son is targeted by the American government.

The Water Man (Saturday September 19th, 7:30pm), David Oyelowo’s directorial debut, a fantasy about a young child attempting to find a man who can heal his mother.

There will be at least one screening every day at the CityView Drive-In for the duration of the festival this year. There will also be digital screenings this year, that you can attend from the comfort of your own home.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, September 5th, for all screenings, and the festival itself runs from September 10th-19th. You can find the CityView Drive-In at 20 Polson Street, down in the Port Lands.