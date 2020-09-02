Loading articles...

City of Mississauga to start reopening services on September 8

Last Updated Sep 2, 2020 at 3:56 pm EDT

Mississauga City Centre. View from Eglinton Avenue and Mavis Intersection. Photo credit: Mississauga.ca Mississauga.ca

Select city services and programs in Mississauga will be available again starting on September 8.

As per a release from the city the opening services are part of the city’s “phased and controlled reopening plans.”

Health and safety protocols including active screening, mandatory masks and physical distancing will remain in place at all of the city’s facilities.

  • List of services beginning September 8:
    – Community centres, fitness centres, indoor pools and limited arenas with modified services
    – Living Arts Centre will be available for bookings
    – RBC Theatre will be available for bookings
    – Marriage licenses will be available in-person by appointment at Civic Centre (300 City Centre Dr.)
    – Business licensing will be available in-person by appointment at Civic Centre (300 City Centre Dr.)
    – Mobile licensing will be available in-person by appointment at Mavis North Yard (3235 Mavis Rd.)
  • Services beginning September 14:
    – C Banquets (on the 12th floor of Civic Centre) will be available for bookings
    – BraeBen Golf Course dining room will be available for bookings
  • Servicies beginning September 15:
    – All libraries will reopen with limited service, visits will be limited to one hour

 

Visit mississauga.ca/recovery or call 311 for more information.

 

 

