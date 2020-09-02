Canada's top doctor says wear a mask during sex

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
A couple practicing safety in the COVID-19 pandemic. Courtesy/Julian Wan via Unsplashed
Dr. Theresa Tam released a statement on Wednesday, in which she reminded everyone to practice safe sex. And in this COVID-19 pandemic, safe sex looks a little differently.
1/5 Current evidence indicates there is a very low likelihood of contracting #COVID19 through semen or vaginal fluids. But, sexual activity with new partners does increase your risk of infection/spreading by close contact, like kissing.
To lower the risk of catching COVID-19 during sex, Dr. Tam has a few recommendations to keep it safe, especially if you’re sleeping with someone outside your close contacts bubble.
Both you and your partner should monitor yourselves for COVID-19 symptoms before and after.
Don’t consume excessive amounts of alcohol or other substances, so you can keep a clear mind.
No kissing or face-to-face interaction.
Wearing a mask can help avoid this.
Be aware if you or your partner has conditions that put you at risk of catching COVID-19
And engage in safe sex practices, including using condoms, and regular STI tests.
According to Dr. Tam, current evidence indicates that there is a very low chance of contracting COVID-19 through sexual intercourse. At the time of Dr. Tam releasing this information, there have been nearly 130,000 cases of COVID-19 throughout the nation, with 88.5% of those having recovered.
In Toronto however, COVID-19 cases seem to be on the rise. Dr. Eileen de Villa is worried about a potential second wave.
Dr. Tam adds that the sexual activity with the lowest risk of contracting COVID-19 is one which you can do on your own. For more information, you can check out this release. You can also check out the latest COVID-19 numbers in Ontario here.