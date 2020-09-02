Loading articles...

Canada's top doctor says wear a mask during sex

A couple practicing safety in the COVID-19 pandemic. Courtesy/Julian Wan via Unsplashed

Dr. Theresa Tam released a statement on Wednesday, in which she reminded everyone to practice safe sex. And in this COVID-19 pandemic, safe sex looks a little differently.

To lower the risk of catching COVID-19 during sex, Dr. Tam has a few recommendations to keep it safe, especially if you’re sleeping with someone outside your close contacts bubble.

  • Both you and your partner should monitor yourselves for COVID-19 symptoms before and after.
  • Don’t consume excessive amounts of alcohol or other substances, so you can keep a clear mind.
  • No kissing or face-to-face interaction.
    • Wearing a mask can help avoid this.
  • Be aware if you or your partner has conditions that put you at risk of catching COVID-19
  • And engage in safe sex practices, including using condoms, and regular STI tests.

According to Dr. Tam, current evidence indicates that there is a very low chance of contracting COVID-19 through sexual intercourse. At the time of Dr. Tam releasing this information, there have been nearly 130,000 cases of COVID-19 throughout the nation, with 88.5% of those having recovered.

In Toronto however, COVID-19 cases seem to be on the rise. Dr. Eileen de Villa is worried about a potential second wave.

Dr. Tam adds that the sexual activity with the lowest risk of contracting COVID-19 is one which you can do on your own. For more information, you can check out this release. You can also check out the latest COVID-19 numbers in Ontario here.

