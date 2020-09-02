Canada's top doctor says wear a mask during sex

Dr. Theresa Tam released a statement on Wednesday, in which she reminded everyone to practice safe sex. And in this COVID-19 pandemic, safe sex looks a little differently.

1/5 Current evidence indicates there is a very low likelihood of contracting #COVID19 through semen or vaginal fluids. But, sexual activity with new partners does increase your risk of infection/spreading by close contact, like kissing. — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) September 2, 2020

To lower the risk of catching COVID-19 during sex, Dr. Tam has a few recommendations to keep it safe, especially if you’re sleeping with someone outside your close contacts bubble.

Both you and your partner should monitor yourselves for COVID-19 symptoms before and after.

Don’t consume excessive amounts of alcohol or other substances, so you can keep a clear mind.

No kissing or face-to-face interaction. Wearing a mask can help avoid this.

Be aware if you or your partner has conditions that put you at risk of catching COVID-19

And engage in safe sex practices, including using condoms, and regular STI tests.

According to Dr. Tam, current evidence indicates that there is a very low chance of contracting COVID-19 through sexual intercourse. At the time of Dr. Tam releasing this information, there have been nearly 130,000 cases of COVID-19 throughout the nation, with 88.5% of those having recovered.

In Toronto however, COVID-19 cases seem to be on the rise. Dr. Eileen de Villa is worried about a potential second wave.

Dr. Tam adds that the sexual activity with the lowest risk of contracting COVID-19 is one which you can do on your own. For more information, you can check out this release. You can also check out the latest COVID-19 numbers in Ontario here.