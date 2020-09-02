Loading articles...

Budget deficit to hit record $3.3T due to virus, recession

Last Updated Sep 2, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT

WASHINGTON — The federal budget deficit is projected to hit a record $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 costs and the recession, the Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday.

That’s more than triple the 2019 shortfall. The deficit projection was attributed to the coronavirus disruption of the economy and the cost of legislation enacted by Congress in response to the pandemic.

Andrew Taylor, The Associated Press

