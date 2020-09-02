Loading articles...

Another jump in COVID-19 cases for the province as Ontario reaches 3 million tests

Mayor John Tory, deputy mayor Michael Thompson and TTC CEO Rick Leary speak with customers and hand out face masks at Kennedy Station. TWITTER/TTC

Ontario is reporting 133 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

  • 112 cases were confirmed on Tuesday
  • 137 cases resolved – a decrease in the total
  • over 24,000 tests completed
  • 3,000,000 COVID-19 tests have now been completed in Ontario

