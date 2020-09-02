Another jump in COVID-19 cases for the province as Ontario reaches 3 million tests

Ontario is reporting 133 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Ontario is reporting 133 cases of #COVID19—however, with 137 more resolved there is a decrease in the number of active cases. Yesterday, the province processed over 24,000 tests as we’ve now done over 3,000,000 #COVID19 tests and continue to lead the country in daily testing.

— Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 2, 2020