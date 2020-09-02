Loading articles...

5 Things to Know for Today

Last Updated Sep 2, 2020 at 6:10 am EDT

President Donald Trump appears on stage with first lady Melania Trump after he gave a speech from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington.

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MIGRANT ROUTE TAKES DEADLY TURN They are increasingly crossing a treacherous part of the Atlantic to reach the Canary Islands in what has become one of the most dangerous migration routes to European territory.

2. TRUMP FINDS 2020 RALLYING CRY After struggling to settle on a clear and concise reelection message, the president’s “Law and Order” mantra has come into sharper focus as several cities protest racial injustice.

3. STORIED POLITICAL NAME FALLS Sen. Edward Markey defeats Rep. Joe Kennedy III in a hard-fought Democratic primary for Senate — the first time a Kennedy has lost a race for Congress in Massachusetts.

4. NOTORIOUS KHMER ROUGE COMMANDER DIES Kaing Guek Eav, who admitted overseeing the torture and killings of as many as 16,000 Cambodians while running the regime’s most notorious prison, was 77.

5. FIRST LADY’S EX-ADVISER SAYS SHE TAPED CALLS FOR PROTECTION Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, author of a new book about Melania Trump, says she needed evidence to protect herself amid questions about costs of the inauguration.

