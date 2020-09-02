457 people in Canada get sick with salmonella after eating U.S. red onions

The Public Health Agency of Canada says 457 people have fallen ill with salmonella after eating onions from the U.S.

One person has died, but it’s still unknown whether the cause of death was from salmonella.

They are urging residents not to eat, sell or serve any red, white yellow or sweet yellow onions from Thomson International Inc. from Bakersfield, California or any products made with them.

The agency says there is no evidence that suggests onions grown in Canada are associated with the outbreak.

As of Monday, the breakdown of confirmed cases includes 107 people in B.C., 257 in Alberta, 33 in Saskatchewan, 25 in Manitoba, 11 in Ontario, 23 in Quebec and one in Prince Edward Island.

Individuals have become sick between mid-June and early August and a total of 66 people have been hospitalized.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it is conducting a food safety investigation and has issued food recall warnings for the brand of raw imported onions and some food products that contain these onions.