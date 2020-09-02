1 man injured in shooting near Dufferin and Hwy. 401

One man has been injured in a possible “drive-by” shooting near Dufferin Street and Highway 401.

Police say they were called to Dufferin and Bridgeland Avenue around 8 p.m. to reports of shots fired at a business.

Officers on scene found evidence of gunfire and shell casings in the area, but no victims.

Shortly after, a man checked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound and was confirmed to be a victim of the shooting.

A heavy police presence is expected in the area.