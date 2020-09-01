Loading articles...

Your next WestJet flight could come with an extra cost

A Westjet Boeing 737-700 taxis to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Monday February 3, 2014. WestJet Airlines says it is inspecting its fleet of Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft for cracks after reports of issues on the plane series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

WestJet says it’s facing increased costs for the country’s air traffic control system operated by Nav Canada. That’s why it’s boosting the fee that it charges passengers to cover that cost. \

The Nav Canada surcharge on your ticket will be going up by nearly 30 per cent, which in dollar terms works out to an increase of between 4 to 7 dollars per ticket.

It’s not a huge amount of money, but in a release this morning WestJet says it’s worried it’s just another thing that will keep Canadians from getting back into the skies.

The airline puts the blame on the federal government for what it calls a lack of sector specific support, while pointing to other countries which have taken steps to limit or defer costs to the aviation industry.

Both WestJet and Air Canada have been lobbying the federal government to reduce restrictions on air travel.

The move comes just a day after the big airlines in the US eliminated ticket change fees in an effort to attract more customers.

WestJet says it will appeal the cost increase.

