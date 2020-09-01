Viral videos, catching trains and bridge jumping. The dangerous behaviour of GO transit riders.

Metrolinx is out with a reminder: That killer selfie isn’t worth it.

The transit company has seen an increase in dangerous behaviour at their stations over the last month.

First, there was the Peel officer that spotted two girls trying to make a viral video at the Lisgar tracks.

UPDATE:

– Officers have located females

– They were filming a dance video for social media

– We’re big supporters of the arts

– We’re not supporters of people risking their lives for dramatic performances or social media status

– Ticket issued for trespassing#MakeBetterChoices — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 23, 2020

Then just last week, a man trying to catch a train at the Bloor GO station:





Transit safety sergeant Sue Milos says people on her team have been called to the same Mississauga bridge more than 40 times this year for reports of people jumping off.

“We understand people are staying close to home this summer and looking for things to do, but leaping off a rail bridge is not just illegal, it’s also incredibly dangerous.”

Milos says there have been more calls for dangerous behavior this summer than any other summer in recent memory as people continue to look for things to do, and push the limits.

15 charges have been laid and close to 100 people have been spoken to.

If you spot any dangerous behaviour, call 1-877-297-0642. In case of a life-threatening emergency, you should always call 911.