Loading articles...

UK climate activists stop traffic near Parliament

Last Updated Sep 1, 2020 at 9:28 am EDT

Demonstrators sit on the grass, as a sculpture of a bee stands in the foreground, at Parliament Square during an Extinction Rebellion climate change protest in London, Tuesday, Sept 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON — Climate change activists sat in the road near Britain’s Houses of Parliament on Tuesday while demanding government action to save the planet.

Waving signs with slogans such as “There is No Planet B” and “We Want to Live,” demonstrators with the group Extinction Rebellion stopped traffic near Parliament Square. Police made five arrests.

The protest was part of two weeks of civil disobedience planned for London, Cardiff and Manchester.

Extinction Rebellion is calling on politicians as they return from a summer recess to support a climate emergency bill and to prepare for a climate crisis.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/Climate

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB 401 east of the Allen express. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:39 AM
As of 8:30am it already feels like 27 with the humidity. That’s our Guaranteed High for today. Showers and thunder…
Latest Weather
Read more