2 employees at a Mississauga GoodLife test positive for COVID-19

Two GoodLife Fitness staff members at their Mississauga Heartland Town Centre location have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The fitness chain was notified on Friday that an employee at the location had received a positive test. According to GoodLife the employee has not been at any location of the club since Wednesday, August 26.

On Monday morning they were notified that a second employee at the same location had also received a positive test. This individual has not been at the club since Saturday, August 29. Both staff members are currently at home in quarantine.

GoodLife says they have informed all members and staff who may have been in contact with either of these individuals. In a letter to club members shared on Reddit, the club said there is no indication that the two cases are related at this time.

“In both cases, the affected Associates took all appropriate health and safety precautions,” says GoodLife Vice President of Operations, Tracy Matthews.

Matthews says both individuals were wearing a “mask for the entire duration of each of their shifts.” He also says that neither came into close contact with anyone else at the location.

“We remain in contact with Peel Public Health and will continue to follow their guidance.”