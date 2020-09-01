Trump defends Wisconsin murder suspect before visiting Kenosha Tuesday

“He was in very big trouble”

US President Donald Trump appeared to suggest that Kyle Rittenhouse, the man accused of killing two people and shooting one more during protests in Wisconsin, acted in self defense.

Trump ended a brief press conference Monday by saying they were “looking at all of it”

“That was an interesting situation. You saw the same tape as I saw. He was trying to get away from them, I guess, looks like. And he fell and then they very violently attacked him. And it was something that we’re looking at right now, and it’s under investigation, but I guess he was in very big trouble. He probably would have been killed. It’s under investigation.”

Trump is planning on visiting Kenosha Tuesday, despite pleas from local officials to stay away until things have calmed down in the area.

If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now. Also, there would have been great death and injury. I want to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard. I will see you on Tuesday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2020

Trump has no plans to meet with the family of Jacob Blake, the man shot in the back by police.

The president will instead meet with members of local law enforcement and survey damage following unrest and riots, according to the White House.