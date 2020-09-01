Loading articles...

Trump defends Wisconsin murder suspect before visiting Kenosha Tuesday

Last Updated Sep 1, 2020 at 6:26 am EDT

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

“He was in very big trouble”

US President Donald Trump appeared to suggest that Kyle Rittenhouse, the man accused of killing two people and shooting one more during protests in Wisconsin, acted in self defense.

Trump ended a brief press conference Monday by saying they were “looking at all of it”

“That was an interesting situation. You saw the same tape as I saw. He was trying to get away from them, I guess, looks like. And he fell and then they very violently attacked him. And it was something that we’re looking at right now, and it’s under investigation, but I guess he was in very big trouble. He probably would have been killed. It’s under investigation.”

Trump is planning on visiting Kenosha Tuesday, despite pleas from local officials to stay away until things have calmed down in the area.

 

Trump has no plans to meet with the family of Jacob Blake, the man shot in the back by police.

The president will instead meet with members of local law enforcement and survey damage following unrest and riots, according to the White House.

