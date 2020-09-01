The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

Loading articles...

Last Updated Sep 1, 2020 at 5:14 pm EDT

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. Bill & Ted Face The Music

2. The King of Staten Island

3. The Silencing

4. Bill & Ted’s Excellent Triple Feature

5. Hard Kill

6. 42

7. Black Panther (2018)

8. The Tax Collector

9. Tesla

10. A Few Good Men

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Tax Collector

2. Tesla

3. The Outpost

4. The Rental

5. Marshall

6. Made In Italy

7. How to Build a Girl

8. Sputnik

9. Yes, God, Yes

10. The Secret: Dare to Dream

