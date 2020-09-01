Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
The city is celebrating bike month in September, complete with free rides
by Laura Carney
Posted Sep 1, 2020 7:34 am EDT
Bikes are seen at a docking station on Bay Street in Toronto on Sept. 23, 2015. TWITTER/@bikeshareTO
The city says bike month will be a little different this year, already with a much later start than its usual June kickoff.
With the later start, the city says it could also see more people taking part.
The COVID-19 pandemic has not only seen the city’s cycling network expand, but more people have taken up cycling as an alternative to public transit.
The city moved quickly in the spring to install temporary separated bike lanes along several key corridors, like Bloor street east, University avenue, and Dundas street east.
Separated bike installed along Danforth also proving to be popular. Data collected from cycle toronto, shared with the Toronto Star shows nearly 43-hundred cyclists used the lanes on august 7th… that’s up more than 40 percent from a count taken before the bike lanes were installed.