The city is celebrating bike month in September, complete with free rides

The city says bike month will be a little different this year, already with a much later start than its usual June kickoff.

With the later start, the city says it could also see more people taking part.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only seen the city’s cycling network expand, but more people have taken up cycling as an alternative to public transit.

The city moved quickly in the spring to install temporary separated bike lanes along several key corridors, like Bloor street east, University avenue, and Dundas street east.

Separated bike installed along Danforth also proving to be popular. Data collected from cycle toronto, shared with the Toronto Star shows nearly 43-hundred cyclists used the lanes on august 7th… that’s up more than 40 percent from a count taken before the bike lanes were installed.

And in an effort to get even more people out of the car and onto a bike, the city is offering up Free Ride Wednesdays this month.