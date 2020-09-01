Loading articles...

Teen cyclist killed by transport truck in Mississauga

Last Updated Sep 1, 2020 at 12:52 pm EDT

A cyclist was struck by a transport truck and pronounced dead on the scene in Mississauga on Sep. 1, 2020. 680 NEWS/Mark Douglas Mark Douglas/680 News

A teenage cyclist has been pronounced dead after a collision with an 18-wheeler in Mississauga.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Dixie Road and Blundell Road just south of Dundas.

Upon arrival Peel Police found the body of the cyclist under the back wheels of the transport truck.

Dixie is closed from The Queensway to Dundas for an investigation.

 

 

