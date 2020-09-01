Teen cyclist killed by transport truck in Mississauga

A teenage cyclist has been pronounced dead after a collision with an 18-wheeler in Mississauga.

Constable Sarah Patten shares what is known so far about a fatal collision this morning between an 18-wheeler and a cyclist at Dixie and Blundell. The cyclist who died is a teen, less than 18-years old. @680NEWS @CityNews pic.twitter.com/94iSQDSEIv — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) September 1, 2020

The incident occurred at the intersection of Dixie Road and Blundell Road just south of Dundas.

Upon arrival Peel Police found the body of the cyclist under the back wheels of the transport truck.

Dixie is closed from The Queensway to Dundas for an investigation.