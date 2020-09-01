Rona Ambrose to join Toronto-Dominion as deputy chairwoman of TD Securities

Toronto-Dominion says former Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose is joining the bank this month as deputy chairwoman of TD Securities.

The full-time position formalizes a strategic relationship developed through Ambrose’s work on business development activities over the past two years.

She will provide advice to the bank and clients about best practices in navigating economic, government, regulatory and strategic matters.

Ambrose will have input as TD develops its environmental, social and governance strategy and have responsibility for developing and managing some high-level relationships among public and private institutions.

The bank also says it will benefit from the former federal politician’s “proven leadership, passion and knowledge” when it comes to advancing women in leadership positions.

TD’s announcement comes a day after Ambrose resigned as a member of Manulife Financial Corp.’s board of directors.

The 51-year-old former politician held various cabinet positions in Stephen Harper’s government before serving as interim party leader between 2015 and 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2020.

The Canadian Press