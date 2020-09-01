Police calls for domestic violence, mental crises rise during pandemic

OTTAWA — New data from some of Canada’s biggest police forces show major COVID-19 lockdowns across much of the country in the spring led to a sharp uptick in calls to police for domestic violence and people in a mental health crisis.

Statistics Canada released the data today using information provided by 17 police forces across Canada between March and June.

an estimated three million people lost their jobs during those months

calls to police for domestic disturbances increased 12 per cent

calls for people in a mental health crisis increased 11 per cent

child welfare checks increased 19 per cent

police responded to more than 38,000 calls for domestic disturbances and violence

calls for domestic disturbances and violence increased more than 4,000 from the same period last year

At the same time, police say reports of many other crimes fell, including robbery, assault, sexual assault and impaired driving.

reports of assaults fell 12 per cent

reports of sexual assaults fell 25 per cent

robbery reports were down 20 per cent

car theft fell 15 per cent

drunk driving reports were down 14 per cent

The 17 police forces serve almost two-thirds of the Canadian population, and include the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police, and forces in almost a dozen major urban centres including Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg and Ottawa.

The statistics agency warns the data are incomplete at the moment and do not represent the full picture of police reported crime but do provide a glimpse of crime in some parts of Canada during the most strict period of lockdowns due to COVID-19.

Data on this will continue to be collected until the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2020.

The Canadian Press